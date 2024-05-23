Kenya: President Ruto Arrives in Washington D.C, Received By Jill Biden

Washington, D.C. — President William Ruto, accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, has arrived in Washington, D.C., as part of his U.S. State Visit.

The couple was warmly received by U.S. First Lady Jill Biden at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday morning US time.

This visit marks the second phase of President Ruto's tour in the United States, following his two-day stay in Atlanta.

During his time in Atlanta, President Ruto actively promoted Kenya as a prime investment destination in Africa, engaging with various business leaders and potential investors.

President Ruto's agenda in Washington, D.C. includes high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Kenya and the United States, as well as discussions on key issues such as trade, investment, and regional security.

He will wrap up the visit with a red carpet rolled for him at the White House where he will hold bilateral talks with his host President Joe Biden.

The visit underscores the strategic partnership between the two nations and aims to bolster economic ties and cooperation.

The President's state visit highlights Kenya's commitment to enhancing international relations and attracting foreign investment to drive economic growth and development.