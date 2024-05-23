South Africa: Nelson Mandela Memorial Centre Launch - a Hub for Learning and Reflection

22 May 2024
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

On Friday, 17 May 2024, the University of Cape Town's Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, announced the development of the Nelson Mandela Memorial Centre. The construction of the centre will be made possible through funding by The Atlantic Philanthropies, as well as generous grants and pledges from various donors and alumni.

The centre will provide a platform for students, researchers, and the public to engage with the teachings and archives of South Africa's first democratic President Nelson Mandela, fostering a deeper understanding of his contributions and the values he championed.

