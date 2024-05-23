Mogadishu, Somalia — In a landmark move to address environmental challenges and preserve the nation's natural resources, the government of Somalia has successfully ceased the export of coal. The decision is part of a broader strategy to combat deforestation, which has been identified as a major environmental threat leading to erosion and increased vulnerability to floods and droughts.

The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change has been at the forefront of this initiative, emphasizing the critical role of plants in maintaining a healthy environment, supporting the economy, and enhancing the country's aesthetic appeal. The ministry has also been actively promoting the adoption of alternative energy sources that are environmentally friendly. Furthermore, efforts are underway to replant trees and restore the country's green cover.

A key meeting was convened between the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change, the Ministry of Security, the Benadir Regional Administration, and the Somali Police Force. The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss the detrimental effects of deforestation and the necessary measures to combat it in line with environmental protection laws.

The country's constitution underscores the importance of environmental protection, including the preservation of plant life. Article 45 emphasizes the protection of the environment and the need for regeneration and reforestation. Article 52 mandates collaboration between the Federal government and Federal member states to tackle erosion and safeguard the environment. Additionally, Article 48, paragraph 2 of the Environmental Protection and Management Law 2024 explicitly prohibits the cutting or uprooting of plant resources.

The consultation meeting highlighted the constitutional obligation of businesses and citizens to protect the environment for a safer and more sustainable future. The Somali public is advised against trading coal and cutting down trees, with the exception of the Garanwaaga (Ali Garoobka) tree. The community is also encouraged to transition to alternative forms of energy that do not harm the environment.

Somalia's decision to halt coal exports underscores its commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development. It serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to constitutional duties to preserve the environment for the benefit of current and future generations.