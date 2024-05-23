Rwanda: Parliamentary Elections - Hotelier Eager to Rally Youth for National Development

For 30-year-old hospitality entrepreneur Frank Musinguzi, the Rwandan youth are a potential asset which needs to be properly harnessed for the country's development.

On Wednesday, May 22, he submitted his candidature to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) as an independent aspirant for the parliamentary elections due July. Musinguzi is the Managing Director of Sinans Frank General Supply, a business group covering various areas including hospitality.

He told The New Times that he started business in 2013 with a small trade venture. It gradually grew, and his company got licensed in 2020 when it was registered by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB). Speaking to journalists after filing his candidature, the entrepreneur said that he wants to contribute to building his country as a lawmaker "because I have the will and ability."

The inspiration to pursue a career in politics, and especially parliament, he said, emanated from "realising the big vision of our country and pace of its development, as well as the opportunities that it offered to the youth."

If elected, he will mainly be interested in efforts to uplift the youth. Musinguzi pointed out that his contribution would focus on harnessing the potential of the youth as the main force for the country's development.

"There are many available opportunities that the youth are not aware of. The first thing is high-level mobilisation in all sectors. If all the young people understand our country, what it needs, and what they have to do, we can all jointly develop our country," he observed.

Musinguzi said it was not difficult to get at least 600 people to sign for him - at least 12 from each of Rwanda's 30 districts - which is one of the requirements for an independent aspirant's candidature to be accepted by the electoral commission.

He surpassed the threshold as 834 people signed for him, Musinguzi noted, pointing out that people "understand when you explain to them, when you politely tell them your intention a long as they are patriotic."