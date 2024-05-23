Morocco: HM the King Sends Message to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Following Illness

22 May 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Sovereign of Saudi Arabia, following his illness.

In this message, the Sovereign states that he learned with deep emotion the news of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's hospitalization, praying to the Almighty that this illness is temporary.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King expresses His deep concern for the state of health of the Sovereign of Saudi Arabia and His sincere feelings of compassion, praying to the Almighty to grant him a speedy recovery and to perpetuate upon him the blessings of health and tranquility and surround him with divine protection.

The Sovereign also wishes HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud good health and long life, so that he may continue to lead the brotherly Saudi people towards further progress and prosperity.

