Morocco's FM Holds Talks With USAID Chief

Rabat — Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held talks, here Wednesday, with Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power.

At a press briefing following this meeting, the US official reiterated the United States' support for the reforms carried out under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI in the fields of governance, education and development.

Welcoming Morocco's numerous achievements in terms of reforms and development, she underlined the active role played by the Kingdom at continental and regional levels.

The US official also praised Morocco's considerable efforts to promote the empowerment of youth and the fight against extremism

She also welcomed the kingdom's breakthroughs in renewable energies, as well as Morocco's impressive achievements in the fight against climate change.

Power also highly commended the effective management by the Moroccan authorities of the Al-Haouz earthquake effects.