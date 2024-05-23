South Africa: Mzansi Magic Issues Statement in Response to Allegations of Shaka iLembe Crew Member Dying from Food Poisoning

Popular Mzansi Magic television series Shaka iLembe has started filming its next season after debuting to much fanfare and positive reviews.

However, the production has been met with a series of setbacks, the most recent being crew members dying after eating tainted food while on set.

Dismissing the allegations, Mzansi Magic issued a statement to TshisaLIVE, setting the record straight.

"Mzansi Magic can confirm that there was no food poisoning on the set of Shaka iLembe," they told the online publication.

They further added that the crew member in question was a makeup artist temporarily employed for one-and-a-half days. On the second day, she reported feeling sick with flu-like symptoms and was sent to a medic.

"Regrettably, her condition worsened, and she passed away three days later at home," Mzansi Magic stated.

Shaka iLembe stars Lemogang Tsipa and Nomzamo Mbatha and is the retelling of the story of King Shaka and his fight for the throne in the Zulu Kingdom. Produced by Bomb! Productions, season one of the series has enjoyed much global success.

"We wanted to tell it [the story] from the perspective of where the man came from and we are going to tell it in our own language, in the way that we believe can be as authentic as possible," said Nomsa Philiso, General Entertainment CEO, MultiChoice, while chatting to CapeTalk's Bongani Bingwa.

With that in mind, Nomsa added the team relied on historians and the Zulu Royal Family for a close-to-true depiction of King Shaka's rise to power.