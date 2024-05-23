Rwanda: Spotlight On Rwanda's Leading Content Creators

In Rwanda's vibrant digital landscape, a new wave of content creators is coming of age, captivating audiences with their diverse and engaging content.

These content creators exemplify the power of engagement in shaping Rwanda's digital landscape. Through their authentic and compelling content, they foster communities where audiences feel valued, heard, and inspired to actively participate in their content creation process.

In no particular order, The New Times' Shallon Mwiza takes a closer look at the top content creators who are redefining the online space in Rwanda based on their followers and audience engagement.

Cheyenne Muvunyi (Cheymuv)

With over 124,000 YouTube subscribers and 55,900 followers on Instagram, Cheyenne Muvunyi, who uses Cheymuv on social media, is a prominent figure in Rwanda's content creation scene. Her content, ranging from beauty and makeup tutorials to life hacks and travel vlogs, has earned her widespread recognition, including appearances at prestigious events like the Trace Awards held in Kigali in October 2023.

Cheymuv was also awarded the title of the "Clean Queen" for her meticulous reviews of cleaning products that promise to keep your body clean and she dives into products designed to leave you feeling and smelling divine, establishing herself as a trusted authority in all things clean and fragrant.

Ishimwe Winnie Nicole (Nickie)

Ishimwe, who is known as Nickie on social media, boasts more than 101,000 YouTube subscribers and 28,100 Instagram followers. Nickie's content, dubbed 'Nickielifestyle,' focuses on beauty hacks, travel adventures, and lifestyle topics, cementing her status as one of Rwanda's top content creators.

She is affectionately regarded as the "older sister" thanks to invaluable advice she imparts to young women, guiding them on their journey to achieve a radiant glow-up.

Nickie's insights and tips serve as a beacon of inspiration, empowering her audience to embrace self-improvement and unlock their full potential.

Naomi Ishimwe

Crowned Miss Rwanda 2020, Naomi Ishimwe, has leveraged her platform to become a prominent content creator.

With 60,500 YouTube subscribers and a verified Instagram account boasting 377,000 followers, Naomi's makeup tutorials, vlogs, and travel adventures have garnered a dedicated following.

The beauty queen is often hailed as the funniest content creator, due to the hilarious videos and vlogs she shares, featuring her entertaining interactions with her siblings, affectionately known as Mäckenzies and her fiancé Michael Tesfay.

Her comic talent shines through as she brings laughter and joy to her viewers, creating unforgettable moments with her infectious humor.

Tito Kimenyi

Tito Kimenyi entertains his audience with hilarious comedian videos and engaging travel content. With 39,100 YouTube subscribers and 64,700 Instagram followers, Tito's comic talent has earned him a loyal fan base, not just from the two platforms but also on Tiktok.

Kathia Kamali (Kathia Mäckenzie K)

Another member of the Mackenzies. Kathia's daily vlogs and travel adventures have attracted over 21,000 YouTube subscribers and 96,000 Instagram followers.

Kathia's relatable content resonates with audiences, making her a rising star in Rwanda's content creation scene. Her engaging vlogs, often featuring her family and siblings, have garnered her a substantial fan base.

Teta Nice (Life of Nice T)

With a focus on food reviews, daily vlogs, makeup tutorials, and beauty content, Teta Nice has amassed over 19,000 YouTube subscribers and 36,000 Instagram followers.

Her honest and engaging approach has endeared her to audiences across Rwanda. Her honest reviews, coupled with live engagement with her audience, continue to attract a growing fan base.

Chriss Eazy

Renowned for his music career, Chriss Eazy has expanded his reach into content creation with a YouTube channel featuring daily vlogs, Q&A sessions with his family, and trend pranks. With more than 32,000 subscribers on YouTube and 340,000 followers on Instagram, Chriss Eazy's diverse content resonates with fans.

Isimbi Model

Isimbi Model rose to prominence after joining Kigali Boss Babes, a group of socialites who claim to be 'rich women' in Kigali.

She, however, left the group which, later, split just months after holding their very first social event dubbed 'Black Elegance Party.'

Isimbi's travel content, daily vlogs, and beauty tutorials have garnered her a loyal following of over 12,000 YouTube subscribers and 119,000 Instagram followers. Her vibrant personality and her luxurious content positions her among standout content creators in Rwanda.

Frank Axel

Known for his photography skills, Frank Axel, has ventured into content creation with a YouTube channel featuring travel vlogs, Q&A sessions, and more.

With over 7,630 subscribers on YouTube and 58,000 followers on Instagram, Frank Axel continues to captivate audiences with his creative content. And the most quality videos set him among the best Rwandan content creators.

General Benda

Benda, real name Didier Mugisha, boasts over 40,000 YouTube subscribers and an impressive 130,000 followers on Instagram.

His captivating dance videos, coupled with engaging travel content, have set him apart in the online sphere. Additionally, his daily vlogs featuring heartwarming moments with his son and girlfriend have further endeared him to his audience.

Darina Kayumba

The Miss Rwanda 2022 second runner-up boasts a big following on Instagram and her YouTube is increasingly growing an audience thanks to her contents, some of which have gone viral.

Kayumba's digital growth has been significantly fueled by interesting, and at some point funny, interviews with various celebrities, videos featuring her boyfriend and taking different challenges.

For instance, her video content performing hair cutting on famous Rwandan Grammy Award winning barber Safro Fades garnered more than 95million view on Instagram, arguably the highest by a Rwandan content creator.

Sol Solange

A travel and lifestyle content creator, Sol Solange dreams of exploring various places and taking on different adventures.

A video she posted capturing her experience at Atelier Du Vin, a Kigali-based hangout spot, is among the ones that exposed her to the digital spotlight. Her trendy videos have already opened doors for collaboration with prominent brands such as BK Arena and Visit Rwanda among others.