Rwandan Players Abroad Whose Contracts Expire in June

The summer transfer window officially opens in most countries on July 1 with clubs looking to bring in fresh blood ahead of the 2024/25 season.

It is the biggest transfer period of the year as players change clubs either to move up or open up a new chapter in their careers.

Some players will change clubs when they are still under contract or as free agents with their current deal expiring by June 30.

Times Sport takes a look at eight Rwandan players plying their trade abroad whose contracts expire on June 30.

Emmanuel Imanishimwe (AS FAR, Morocco)

The talented left-back has been pivotal for AS FAR Rabat since his move from APR FC on August 5, 2021 from.

Imanishimwe has won one Botola League title and one Moroccan Cup during his three-year spell at the club.

This season, he has made 17 league appearances, providing one assist as FAR sit at the top of the league.

With a transfer market value of $800,000, the Rwanda international could be offered a fresh contract.

ALSO READ: Imanishimwe set for Rwf430m move to FAR Rabat

Steve Rubanguka (Al Nojoom, Saudi Arabia)

Steve Rubanguka has had a fair campaign with AL Nojoom this season, helping his side to finish above the relegation zone.

The former KV Mechelen and Birmingham City youth team player's contract will end on June 30 and it is evident he will consider a move elsewhere to play in a higher league.

Ally Niyonzima (Al Wahda, Oman)

The holding midfielder joined Al-Wahda SC from fellow Oman Premier League side Al-Rustaq in January 2024 on a six-month deal with an option to buy him.

He has made eight league appearances for Al-Wahda and his output has been good. The club could hand him a one and half year deal before his deal expires in June.

Maxime Wenssens (Union SG, Belgium)

Wensens made a couple of appearances on the bench of the Union Saint Gilloise senior team in the Jupiler Pro League though he was mainly with the second team.

He made eight appearances for the Union SG Team B in the 2de Nationale League where he kept two clean sheets and conceded 13 goals.

Wenssens' situation at the club looks dicey as he might be released for him to explore other opportunities.

Espoir Niyo Nsanzineza (FC Wil, Switzerland)

The 20-year-old central midfielder joined Swiss second tier side FC Wil in January and was assigned to the second team.

He played 13 games for the club in the fifth tier scoring once. With his performance, Niyo is expected to be handed a two-year contract this summer and also get promotion to the senior side.

Niyo has previously played for Rapperswil-Jona and SC YF Juventus.

Quentin Rushenguziminega (FC Echallens, Switzerland)

The FC Echallens skipper has been among the best players in the Swiss Liga Classica this season, having scored 19 goals in 24 games for his club.

The 32-year-old centre forward was a subject of interest from a host of Challenger Pro League teams including FC Aarau in the January transfer window but he decided to stay.

After four years at Echallens, he could move on a free transfer when his deal expires on June 30.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Salomon Nirisarike (KVK Tienen, Belgium)

The experienced central defender is on his way out of Belgian third tier league side KVK Tienen after failing to make a single appearance since his move in the Summer of 2023.

Nirisarike's career has taken a nosedive and he will be aiming to get back on track with a deal at a new club.

Considering his lack of playing time during the just-conclude campaign, it could be difficult for him to get a team at an appreciable level when the window opens in July.

Mike Niyibizi (FC Sierre, Switzerland)

Niyibizi, 21, operates as a right-winger and has been at Swiss lower tier club FC Sierre since July 2021.

He previously featured for the youth teams of FC Conthey Jug and FC Sion. With his contract at Sierre expiring on June 30, he is on his way out as he seeks for a new challenge.