Malawi: Lilongwe to Have Modern Bus Deport As Investors Trickle in With Interests

23 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Lilongwe city council says six investors have shown interest to invest in the modern bus deport project the council is planning to implement as one way of addressing challenges passengers have been facing in the city.

Mayor for the city Richard Banda says the council is waiting for the finalization of other processes by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority PPDA among other stakeholders.

The city mayor has also disclosed that six other investors have declared interest to implement the Wenera modern market project which is expected to address the issue of illegal vending in the city.

On Wednesday, officials from the council held a meeting with citizens of the city under Citizen Alliance to review progress made on the concerns about sanitation, security, market space and urban poverty the citizens asked the council to address last year.

Citizen Alliance Executive Director Baxton Nkhoma said they are impressed with the progress made so far as the council has for instance started doing patrols to curb illegal vending and enhance security but more still needs to be done.

