Tanzania: Jambojet's Mombasa-Zanzibar Flight Route to Start in July

Nairobi — Low-cost carrier Jambojet will launch its first flight connecting Mombasa and Zanzibar on July 1, 2024.

The subsidiary of Kenya Airways will operate four non-stop flights per week, with plans to increase the number to six.

Jambojet says that direct flights between the two destinations will start at Sh14,442.5 ($109), which is at least 40 percent less than current standard fares.

The route will be operated by the De Havilland Dash 8 400, seating 78-82 passengers.

"The introduction of the Jambojet flight between Mombasa and Zanzibar is a significant step forward in fostering closer ties between Tanzania and Kenya," Tanzania's Acting High Commissioner to Kenya, Yohanna Kibesse, said.

"This new route will facilitate easier travel and convenience for our citizens, encourage tourism, and enhance trade between Zanzibar and Mombasa," said High Commissioner Kibesse during a meeting with Jambojet MD and CEO Karanja Ndegwa.

The route also offers connection routes from and to Nairobi on other Jambojet flights, as well as other carriers such as Kenya Airways and Fly Dubai.

"We are excited to launch the Mombasa-Zanzibar route, which aligns with our growth strategy and enhances affordable and convenient connectivity within East Africa," Ndegwa said.

"This route will significantly reduce travel time and cost for passengers, promoting tourism and business between Kenya and Tanzania, thereby strengthening bilateral relations and economic ties."

Tanzania is among Kenya's top three tourism source markets. Last year, 157,818 Tanzanians visited the country, while 128,753 Kenyans went in the opposite direction between January and August.

According to Tanzania's 2023 Economic Survey, the value of Kenya's exports to the country experienced the biggest growth amongst the East African Community (EAC), with goods worth Sh57.7 billion.