Morocco: Security Cooperation - Morocco's Top Police Chief Signs MOU With Brazilian Peer

Agadir — In a bid to strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchange experiences in the security field, Director-General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, signed, on Tuesday in Agadir, a memorandum of understanding with General-Director of the Brazilian Federal Police, Andrei Augusto Passos Rodrigues.

The MoU was signed at the DGSN Open Days venue, on the sidelines of a working visit by General-Director of the Brazilian Federal Police to the Kingdom of Morocco, the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN) said in a press release.

This document aims to develop cooperation channels between Moroccan and Brazilian security services in the fight against transnational organized crime, including the fight against the trafficking of drugs, psychotropic substances, terrorism, trafficking in human beings and migrants, firearms, ammunition, explosives and their components, money laundering, document forgery and cybercrime, the press release pointed out.

Operationally and in terms of technical assistance, the MoU provides for promoting experience exchange in the field of police training and capacity building, the exchange of information, technical tools and technologies, as well as supporting joint investigations and inquiries and identifying permanent contact mechanisms between the two parties.

This visit was an opportunity to inform the General-Director of the Brazilian Federal Police of the experience of the annual DGSN Open Days, alternating between the regions of the Kingdom, the press release noted, adding that Rodrigues visited the various stands and took note of the presentations to citizens as well as the objectives of this event, embodying the concept of community policing.

This visit embodies the central role that the Moroccan security services play within the system of international cooperation in this field, through their role as a reliable partner, capable of meeting growing security challenges, and a regional hub of support for bilateral and multilateral police cooperation with various countries around the world.