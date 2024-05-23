Morocco: North-South Prize, Testament to Substantial Progress Made By Morocco in Promoting Dignity, Freedom (Bouayach)

Lisbon — President of Morocco's Human Rights Council (CNDH), Amina Bouayach, said that the North-South Prize awarded by the North-South Centre of the Council of Europe is a testament to the substantial progress made by Morocco in the field of human rights.

"The honor you bestow upon me today is not merely a recognition of my individual efforts in defending human rights, but, I believe, a testament to the substantial progress made by my country in promoting dignity and freedom," stated Bouayach in her speech on Tuesday at the award ceremony hosted by the President of the Republic of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, José Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

"This honor holds particular significance for me as it coincides with the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Equity and Reconciliation Commission. As you may know, the Equity and Reconciliation Commission represents a pioneering example of transitional justice in the Arab and Muslim world. Through its focus on community reparation, its gender approach, and effective compensation of victims of past severe human rights violations, it constitutes a unique experience worldwide," she said during the ceremony, which took place in the Portuguese Parliament in the presence of eminent figures from the worlds of politics, business, the arts and the media.

She added that "this fundamental step in constructing the rule of law in Morocco has also laid the foundation for a distinctly Moroccan approach to human rights. This approach is characterized by constant interaction between civil society and the state and is marked by three key elements: Consensus among all stakeholders rather than compromise, innovation in developing the most suitable responses to the national context and inclusiveness of all actors, in a participatory approach that includes the 12 regions of the Kingdom".

Bouayach also reviewed Morocco's various achievements in the field of human rights, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, noting that the structuring reforms undertaken by the Kingdom in the field of human rights is a testament to the collective effort of all involved, as "the establishment of the Rule of Law is a societal project that engages entire nations. It should neither be perceived as an inescapable end nor an obligatory restriction. It is a voluntary and sovereign choice that must delicately balance progress and equality, development and democracy".

The CNDH President also noted that the challenge for all nations, particularly those in the Global South, lies in the effectiveness of its citizens' rights. "I firmly believe that the establishment of the Rule of Law cannot be realized without building a state that not only guarantees its citizens' rights but also actively advocates for their freedoms and interests," she stated.

"In this world more divided and polarized than ever, between the Global South and the Global North, initiatives like the North-South Prize must serve as an example," she added.

In previous editions, the prize has been awarded to high-ranking personalities, including heads of state and senior officials (former President of Portugal and UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, Jorge Sampaio, Queen Rania of Jordan, President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former President of Serbia, Boris Tadić, former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, and many others).

Other laureates include the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan, and Suzanne Jabbour, Chair of the UN Subcommittee for the Prevention of Torture.

The North-South Prize has been awarded every year since 1995 to two candidates (personalities, activists or organizations) who have distinguished themselves by their exceptional commitment to promoting solidarity between North and South.