Morocco: Brazil's Top Police Chief Stresses Importance of Security Cooperation With Morocco

22 May 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Agadir — Director-General of Brazilian Federal Police, Andrei Augusto Passos Rodriguese, stressed, on Tuesday in Agadir, the importance of cooperation and the exchange of experiences with Morocco in the security field.

In a statement to the press following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Director-General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging experiences in the security field, Rodriguese pointed out that this cooperation will contribute to fighting terrorism and organized crime, including drug and human trafficking.

"Organized crime has no borders, therefore law enforcement agencies need to eliminate existing barriers in order to be able to exchange information quickly and with high quality and to strengthen the security of our countries," he maintained, noting that the signing of this MoU with Morocco represents one of many future steps to be taken by both parties in the field of joint security cooperation.

The MoU, signed at the DGSN Open Days venue, aims to develop cooperation channels between Moroccan and Brazilian security services in the fight against transnational organized crime, including the fight against the trafficking of drugs, psychotropic substances, terrorism, trafficking in human beings and migrants, firearms, ammunition, explosives and their components, money laundering, document forgery and cybercrime.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.