Morocco: Brazil's Top Police Chief Stresses Importance of Security Cooperation With Morocco

Agadir — Director-General of Brazilian Federal Police, Andrei Augusto Passos Rodriguese, stressed, on Tuesday in Agadir, the importance of cooperation and the exchange of experiences with Morocco in the security field.

In a statement to the press following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Director-General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging experiences in the security field, Rodriguese pointed out that this cooperation will contribute to fighting terrorism and organized crime, including drug and human trafficking.

"Organized crime has no borders, therefore law enforcement agencies need to eliminate existing barriers in order to be able to exchange information quickly and with high quality and to strengthen the security of our countries," he maintained, noting that the signing of this MoU with Morocco represents one of many future steps to be taken by both parties in the field of joint security cooperation.

The MoU, signed at the DGSN Open Days venue, aims to develop cooperation channels between Moroccan and Brazilian security services in the fight against transnational organized crime, including the fight against the trafficking of drugs, psychotropic substances, terrorism, trafficking in human beings and migrants, firearms, ammunition, explosives and their components, money laundering, document forgery and cybercrime.