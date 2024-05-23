Africa: GITEX AFRICA 2024 - Powers Cross Continental Quest for an AI Future as Region Prepares for new Digital Era

press release

70 percent surge in year-on-year growth at Africa’s largest tech and start-up show in Morocco supercharges the epic African race to define its own digital dynasty

Marrakech, Morocco: Africa’s meteoric rise as an emergent international force in digital transformation coupled with the epic AI opportunity sweeping the globe is set to propel a new era of public-private sector investment collaboration when the continent’s largest tech and start-up event opens in Morocco this month.

The 2nd edition of GITEX AFRICA, from 29-31 May 2024 in the vibrant city of Marrakech, shall converge global leaders and experts, governments, businesses, big tech, start-ups, investors, and academia from 130 countries to catalyse partnerships and advance the future ambitions of a continent determined to elevate its entrepreneurial innovation economy.

Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, May God Assist Him, GITEX AFRICA is held under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform in partnership with the Digital Development Agency (ADD).

Africa’s blockbuster tech showpiece event is organised by KAOUN International, the overseas affiliate of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), which organises GITEX GLOBAL in the UAE, the world’s largest and most trusted tech and start-up event.

With the final preparations underway for a purpose-built mega venue in the heart of Marrakech, GITEX AFRICA 2024 will span 21 halls featuring 1,400 international exhibiting companies – a 70 percent year-on-year increase over the event’s record-breaking debut 2023.

This is the year of the AI phenomenon and its tantalising all-purpose capabilities to transform diverse sectors, from cybersecurity, cloud and IoT, to finance, telecoms, agriculture, and education, amplifying hopes of greater prosperity in the world’s second most populous continent. AI’s impact on health tech has also spurred the launch of World Future Health Africa, accelerating the continent’s ascending digital health revolution.

More than 700 of the most outstanding global start-ups from 45 countries, including 200 Moroccan start-ups, will also feature at GITEX AFRICA’s North Star Africa start-up showcase, turbo-charging a great investment revival in a resilient and vibrant start-up ecosystem that is estimated to raise US$10 billion in VC funds by 2025.

These award-winning game-changers will connect with 350 investors from 35 countries with US$200 billion worth of assets under management. Now the vital barometer of tech’s massive cross-continental advances, GITEX AFRICA 2024 shall unify the global tech community’s commitment to accelerate a responsible future in the world’s burgeoning Silicon Valley.

Addressing media at the show’s official preview press conference this Wednesday, May 15, was H.E Dr Ghita Mezzour, Minister of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform; Sidi Mohammed Drissi Melyani, the General Director of ADD; and Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of organiser KAOUN International.

In attendance were GITEX AFRICA’s official institutional partners: the ANRT (Moroccan National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency), ONDA (National Airports Office), OCP, Royal Air Maroc, ONCF (Moroccan National Railway Office), and the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM).

Ms. Ghita Mezzour, Moroccan Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, said: “The second edition of GITEX AFRICA Morocco falls within the framework of the unwavering efforts made by our country in the field of digital transition, in alignment with the Royal Directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, who stressed on the importance to optimally leverage the enormous development opportunities digital transition provides for African countries.” Adding: “This edition will further consolidate Morocco's position as a regional digital hub, thus creating an environment conducive to attracting more investments and stimulating job creation. “

Mr. Sidi Mohammed Drissi Melyani, said: “This 2nd edition of GITEX AFRICA Morocco is even more ambitious and inclusive, as it responds first and foremost to the enthusiasm it has aroused around the world, and in more ways than one has affirmed Morocco's positioning as a key hub in the world of technological innovation and the attractiveness of foreign investment in the promising digital sector. This year, just as many themes and sector niches will be highlighted, such as AI, reflecting the growing interest in the new global professions of technological innovation”.

Igniting talent development, catalysing a Pan-African tech rush

AI’s existential prospects and ability to leap-frog traditional barriers of economic development in Africa will dominate discussions at GITEX AFRICA 2024, catalysing a trans-continental tech rush across diverse industries, from cloud and IOT, cybersecurity, digital health, and future finance, to consumer tech, digital cities, and telecoms.

Tech leaders estimate the AI boom will add US$1.2 trillion to Africa’s economy by 2030, boosting the continent’s GDP by 5.6 percent, and accelerating the need for urgent digital discourses to deploy the shape shifting tech that is both sustainable and ethical.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, said: “The recent developments in AI have created new opportunities and impetus for Africa in its digital transformation mission.

“Hosted in a continent adept at leapfrogging in critical industries, GITEX AFRICA Morocco presents governments, business leaders and talents with unparalleled access to new information and expert knowledge, and big opportunities in digital convergence. This shall empower them to co-create new strategies and solutions for the betterment of society.”

Government ministers, digital visionaries tackle Africa’s pressing tech challenges

Africa’s most progressive leadership conference programme will meanwhile gather 450-plus speakers from 70 countries, to debate, scrutinise, and tackle the greatest tech challenges and opportunities in the world’s second largest continent with bold ambitions to co-create and define its own Pan-African digital roadmap.

The GITEX AFRICA Digital Summit returns, leading ten conference stages comprising 280-plus hours of mind-stretching content advancing Africa’s digital movement. Impactful agendas will explore government policy and regulation, connectivity, digital cities and future finance, cybersecurity and health tech’s transformative opportunity, along with fast-tracking the world’s most exciting start-up ecosystem and challenging the realities of AI mania.

GITEX AFRICA 2024 is open from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Admission is for pre-registered trade professionals only with a special invitation for students aged 16 years and older on day three. More information is available at www.gitexafrica.com.

