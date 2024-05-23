Ethiopia: Ministry Calls On Stakeholders to Join Forces for Health Sector Dev't

ADDIS ABABA — The Ministry of Health (MoH) stated that it is working closely with pertinent stakeholdersto get health sector human resource developed thereby achieving universal health coverage by 2030.

Human Resources Development Reform Leading Executive with the Ministry Asegid Samuel told the Ethiopia Press Agency (EPA) that the Ministry is working in collaborating with Ministry of Education, educational institutions, and the College of Health Sciences to improve human resources in the health sector targeting at accomplishing universal health coverage by 2030.

The Ministry of Health is also carrying out a lot of activitiesregarding health services, quality and accessibility. The quality of health care is measured in many ways. One and the most important proof for this is the number of experts in institutions is rising at the desired level.

There are standards set internationally with a view to achieving universal health coverage by 2030, i.e.44.5 professionals per 100,000 people.

In line with the 2030 global health coverage and access, those jobs require not only the number but also the type of professionals at the required level in health institutions. It gives opportunity for patients to get quality health care when they are sick; so many different works are undertaken, he stated.

He pointed out that more work needs to be done to increase the number of skilled manpower in the health sector.

As to him, the Ministry has also prepared a strategic and investment plan for the development of human resources in the health sector a month ago and working to implement it.