Tunisia: President Saied Offers Condolences to Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution of Iran On Death of Iranian President

22 May 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Wednesday evening in Tehran with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and offered him condolences on the death of Ebrahim Raisi, the late President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his companions, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic, on Wednesday morning, paid his condolences in Tehran on the death of the late Iranian President.

The Iranian television, on Monday, announced the death of the Iranian president and his companions in a helicopter crash on Sunday in East Azerbaijan province.

The body of the late Iranian president will be buried on Thursday, in the city of Mashhad, his hometown in northeastern Iran.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.