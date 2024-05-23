Tunisia: President Saied Offers Condolences to Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution of Iran On Death of Iranian President

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Wednesday evening in Tehran with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and offered him condolences on the death of Ebrahim Raisi, the late President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his companions, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic, on Wednesday morning, paid his condolences in Tehran on the death of the late Iranian President.

The Iranian television, on Monday, announced the death of the Iranian president and his companions in a helicopter crash on Sunday in East Azerbaijan province.

The body of the late Iranian president will be buried on Thursday, in the city of Mashhad, his hometown in northeastern Iran.