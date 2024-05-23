Tunisia: Atempt to Cross Sea Border Illegally Foiled and 30 Tunisians Arrested (National Guard)

22 May 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — A patrol from the National Guard's Criminal Investigation Department in Mahres, Sfax district, foiled a plan to illegally cross the sea border and arrested 30 Tunisians preparing to set sail illegally, the Directorate General of the National Guard said in a statement on Wednesday.

A boat, a light truck, two motorcycles, an unlicensed hunting rifle and a sum of money in Tunisian currency were also seized, according to the same source.

After being consulted, the public prosecutor's office ordered the necessary measures to be taken against them, it added.

