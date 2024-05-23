Kenya: White House Dinners Honoring Kenyan Presidents (Moi and Kibaki) Through the Years

editorial

According to the White House Historical Association, a state dinner honoring a visiting head of government or reigning monarch is one of the grandest and most glamorous of White House affairs. It is part of an official state visit and provides the president and first lady the opportunity to honor the visiting head of state and his or her spouse. It is a courtesy, an expression of good will, and a way of extending hospitality. It brings to mind the tradition of breaking bread with friends to seal a friendship. The traditional toasts exchanged by the two leaders at the dinner offer an important and appropriate platform for the continuation of the serious dialogue that has taken place earlier in the day.

The United States has extended the prestigious honor of a White House state visit, complete with a state dinner, to only two Kenyan Presidents: Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki. These exclusive events underscore the significance of the diplomatic relationships and the high regard in which these leaders were held. The state dinners, meticulously planned and executed with culinary excellence, not only celebrated the distinguished guests but also symbolized the enduring friendship and mutual respect between the United States and Kenya.

It's rumored that preparations for a state dinner at the White House commence several months in advance. The First Lady and her team request the White House Executive Chef and Pastry Chef to start planning a multi-course meal featuring exquisite American cuisine. The menu often incorporates elements reflecting the guest of honor's homeland, symbolizing goodwill between the two nations or between the U.S. and its territories.

PRESIDENT Daniel Toroitich arap Moi

On February 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter hosted a grand state dinner in the East Room of the White House in honor of President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya. The elegant affair, meticulously orchestrated by former White House Executive Chef Henry Haller, featured a menu that celebrated the finest in American cuisine.

Dinner:

Vegetable Quiche

Red Snapper with Seafood

Fried Eggplant

Fresh Broccoli

Mixed Green Salad

Port Salut Cheese

Chocolate Mousse

Petits Fours

Demitasse

Wines:

Simi Rose (Cabernet Sauvignon)

Dry Creek (Dry Chenin Blanc)

Chardon (Blanc de noirs)

Following the sumptuous dinner, guests were treated to captivating performances by pianists Wilford Delphin and Edward Romain in the historic East Room, marking an unforgettable evening of diplomacy and cultural exchange.

PRESIDENT Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki

On October 6, 2003, President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush had the honor of hosting His Excellency Mwai Kibaki, President of the Republic of Kenya, and First Lady Mrs. Lucy Kibaki for a distinguished State Dinner at the White House. The evening began with a reception in the East Room, where guests were warmly welcomed. The formal dinner, prepared by White House Chef Walter Scheib with desserts crafted by Pastry Chef Roland Mesnier, took place in the State Dining Room on the State Floor.

Dinner:

Avocado and Heirloom Tomato Salad with Toasted Cumin Dressing

Grilled Halibut, Bay Scallop Risotto, and Lobster Sauce, paired with Shafer Chardonnay "Red Shoulder" 2001

Roasted Rack of Lamb with Wild Mushrooms and Armagnac Sauce, Sweet Potato Flan, and Autumn Vegetables, paired with Soter Pinot Noir "Beacon Hill" 1999

Arabica Ice Cream and Coffee Liquor Parfait, Caramelized Banana and Pineapple, paired with Honig Sauvignon Blanc "Late Harvest" 2002

Entertainment:

Marine Orchestra during the guest reception

Brass horns and strolling strings during dessert

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for after-dinner entertainment

Marine Dance Band in the Grand Foyer after the East Room performance

The United States Govt considers a state dinner as one of the most glamorous events organized by the White House for a visiting head of government or reigning monarch. We cannot wait to see whats' in store for Biden-Ruto state dinner.