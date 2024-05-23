Zimbabwe: How Our New Faces New Voices Mentorship Programme Contributes to Financial Inclusion for African Women

press release

Our 2017 research, Growth Barriers Faced by Women Entrepreneurs, highlighted a concerning statistic: less than 30% of senior management roles in Sub-Saharan Africa were held by women, despite evidence that gender-diverse leadership teams significantly enhanced profitability and value creation. This disparity underscored an urgent need for initiatives that elevated women into leadership positions, particularly in finance, where they are underrepresented.

Building on these findings, NFNV Zimbabwe has continuously sought impactful ways to address these challenges. The recent Lead Circle NFNV Mentorship Programme event held in Harare was not just a response but a strategic move to develop effective strategies that enhanced the visibility and influence of African women in the financial sector's leadership and decision-making roles.

Dr. Lucia Mandengenda, Chairperson of NFNV Zimbabwe, set the tone for the event and gave opening remarks. She urged attendees to "enhance your visibility and exert your influence," while celebrating the remarkable achievements of women as leaders, role models, and pioneers within the finance sector.

From another perspective, Joyline Chikuni, the NFNV Coordinator, articulated the programme's mission to forge robust connections between seasoned professionals and emerging talents. She said, "NFNV carefully selects mentors equipped with the right knowledge and experience to steer mentees." She emphasised the crucial role of mentorship in ascending into leadership positions.

Chipiwa Chifamba, NFNV-Zimbabwe's Research Consultant, shed light on some concerning trends with data from the 2023 NFNV Women in Leadership Policy Brief Database Survey. He revealed that "A staggering 70% of women participants have not sought senior management positions, despite having the necessary credentials." This revelation underscores a profound gap in self-promotion and seizing opportunities. Chifamba further prompted reflection on the underlying causes, asking, "What holds these qualified women back from applying for these roles?" This question opens a critical discussion about the barriers that continue to hinder women's progression in the corporate hierarchy.

Echoing the sentiment of proactive engagement, Tutsirai Jenje from the StepOut Foundation captivated the audience with his take on the essence of personal branding. "Someone once began... Now it's your turn--STEP OUT. Remember, BRAND = PERCEPTION!" he encouraged participants to take bold steps toward defining and refining their professional identity.

The event saw active participation from 19 stakeholders across various financial institutions, showcasing their invaluable commitment to breaking down barriers that limit women's rise to top positions and enabling them to excel in the financial landscape.

As we reflect on this event's successes and lessons, we are reminded of the profound impact of mentorship and personal branding in achieving professional growth. The Lead Circle NFNV Mentorship Programme is crucial in our mission to elevate African women to prominent roles within the financial sector.

For more information about our efforts and how you can get involved, please visit NFNV's official website at https://nfnvzimbabwe.org.zw/