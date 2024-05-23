Kenya Power Urges Total Ban On Copper Exports to Curb Vandalism

Nairobi — Kenya Power is calling for a total ban on copper exports to curb rampant vandalism of power infrastructure.

The utility company is also advocating for stringent action against rogue scrap metal traders.

Its CEO and MD, Joseph Siror, cited a connection between local trade in waste copper and vandalism.

"Our investigations have revealed a direct link between vandalism and copper waste business," Siror said yesterday during a joint stakeholders' forum attended by representatives from the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK), the Scrap Metal Council, and scrap metal dealers.

"For example, between January and May 2022 when the government banned scrap metal dealing, we had zero cases of vandalism," he added.

"However, immediately the moratorium was lifted, we saw a serious spike in vandalism cases, and 76 transformers worth KSh 68 million were vandalised between May and December 2022."

Siror further called for the vetting of all stakeholders engaged in the scrap metal trade, including local collectors, main scrap metal dealers, smelters, and exporters.

"We propose that all traders dealing with scrap metal, especially copper and aluminium, must declare their sources to ensure traceability and accountability," he added.

Joint inspection of business premises to ensure compliance with the law and filling of returns by dealers as per the Scrap Metal Act and Scrap Metal regulations should be implemented, added Siror.

He also called for a more robust regulatory framework in the scrap metal trade to help weed out rogue elements who are direct beneficiaries of vandalism.

Siror hailed the provisions in the Energy Act 2019, which criminalize tampering with electricity installations, energy theft, vandalism, and damage to streetlights and power infrastructure, which he said were playing a big role in combating vandalism.

The Act prescribes a Sh5 million fine or a five-year prison sentence, or both, for offenders.

Already this year, the company has lost a total of 78 transformers worth Sh78 million through vandalism.

In 2023, 365 transformers worth Sh328 million were lost due to theft.

By John Muchiri