Zimbabwe: Remember Deketeke and Rumbidzai Mushonga - Youth Indaba to Encourage Regional Cooperation

Intercontinental Youth Connect, in conjunction with Vision 2030 Movement, will tomorrow host an indaba in Harare aimed at bringing together diverse groups from across Southern Africa to present innovative programmes and resolutions for realising Sadc's Vision 2050.

Information Communications Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera and Skills Audit and Development Minister Professor Paul Mavima will be among the guest speakers at the youth indaba.

This platform will encourage regional cooperation and youth development in an effort to collectively address the challenges and exploit opportunities leading to the achievement of Vision 2050.

The youths will meet ahead of Zimbabwe's hosting of the Sadc summit in August.

Intercontinental Youth Connect spokesperson Mr Tamuka Hove said they were happy that President Mnangagwa would be the next Sadc chairperson.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the President, for his impending assumption of the Sadc chair.

"We commend his leadership and are honoured that Zimbabwe will be hosting Sadc's 44th Ordinary Summit in August this year.

"This presents a unique opportunity to showcase our nation's commitment to foster regional cooperation and youth development," said Mr Hove.

He said Sadc's Vision 2050 was expressed in three pillars: Industrial development and market integration, infrastructure development in support of regional integration, and social and human capital development.

All were built on a firm foundation of peace, security and good governance.

"By 2050, SADC will be a peaceful, inclusive, competitive, middle to high-income industrialised Southern Africa, where all Africans will enjoy sustainable economic well-being, justice and freedom," said Mr Hove.