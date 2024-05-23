Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Mourns Raisi

ZANU PF has described the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, together with his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, as a blow to all progressive nations.

Six other people, members of the entourage and crew, also died when the helicopter crashed in the north of Iran.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Monday, Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said President Raisi was a good friend of Zimbabwe.

"During his term, he left no stone unturned and tried to improve relations between Iran and Zimbabwe, our bonds with Iran are very strong and the loss of President Raisi is a big blow to our nation," he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe and Iran enjoy strong ties, particularly in the technical and agriculture sectors.

"We see a big growth in our relations, but we are very confident that the Supreme Leader of Iran, the Ayatollah (Khamenei), will make sure that, that relationship remains in a good state."

"In the meantime, we extend condolences to the people of Iran, to the families of President Raisi, and to the other colleagues in the country, the foreign minister who perished during the terrible accident."

President Raisi was heading to the city of Tabriz, in the north-west of Iran, after returning from a dam opening ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.