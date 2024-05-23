Zimbabwe: Singh Retains Harare Table Tennis Title

Seasoned table tennis player Vikram Singh maintained his status as the country's number one ranked player after he won the Harare Open tournament at Ellis Robins High School on Sunday.

The 49-year-old successfully defended his title after getting the better of Bulawayo-based Tinotenda Fambira in the final.

Tatenda Mumvuma and Brain Chamboko came third and fourth respectively.

Naama Boterere from Mashonaland East won the women's title ahead of another top player Ashley Dlamini from Bulawayo, who finished second while Vongai Zhwakim of Mashonaland East and Chidochashe Tsuro came third and fourth.

The Harare Open tournament had several categories, which included the Under-10, 12, 12, and 21 boys and girls section.

There was also competition in the Open doubles but the highlights were no doubt the men's and women's contests.

Mutsawashe Chiremba, the interim Harare Table Tennis Association secretary-general, said they were happy to have successfully hosted the Open tournament.

"We are happy that the tournament went well with a good turnout from athletes from all the country's provinces.

"There was an overwhelming attendance in all the categories.

"Schools that attended are Winwood College, Peter House, Dominican Convent, Ellis Robins, Churchill Boys High, Old Windsor Primary School, and Bernard Mizeki College among others.

"We also got the support for players from CBZ and First Capital Bank and as Harare Table Tennis Association, we are welcoming everyone from various industries, corporates, individuals, and Ministries to engage and help develop table tennis in this country," said Chiremba.

Results:

Under-10 Boys: Princely Gweru (Manicaland), Alvin Muchengeti (Harare).

Under-12 Boys: Kunashe Mlambo (Manicaland), Kundai Goremusandu (Mashonaland East), Bonface G (Manicaland), Takunda Hove (Manicaland).

Under-15 Boys: Kunashe Mlambo (Manicaland), Trevor Chisemwa (Manicaland), Emmanuel Muzeza (Mashonaland East), Sean Zifodya

Under-15 girls: Munashe Mlaka (Harare), Sheila Goredema (Mashonaland West) Else Runyanga Harare) Tadisa Muganho (Harare)

Under-21 Boys: Mutsata (Bernard Mizeki High School), Makamure T (Winwood High School), Muzeza

Emmanuel (Mashonaland East).

Under-21 girls: Boterere Naama (Mashonaland East), R. Charuma, Kusotera

Open Women: Naama Boterere (Mashonaland East), Dlamini Ashley (Bulawayo), Zhwakim Vongai (Mashona-land East), Chidochashe Tsuro (Bulawayo)

Open Men: Vikram Singh (Harare), Tinotenda Fambira (Bulawayo); Tatenda Mumvuma, Brian Chamboko (Harare).