Zimbabwe: Gyan Keen to Invest in Zimbabwe

Ghana football icon Asamoah Gyan has found the Zimbabwean landscape appealing and he has expressed his interest in taking some business ventures in the country.

The former Black Stars captain was in Zimbabwe last week fronting international health concern, Trek Secure, with which he is the ambassador.

They were exploring ways to put up systems that effectively deal with pandemics.

The 38-year-old, who was in the country for the first time, was charmed by what he saw and he had an opportunity to meet President Mnangagwa, when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House.

After exchanging notes with the Head of State as well as officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare last week, Gyan said he would be eager to invest in different sectors in the country.

"Well, we discussed how to explore investments in the country. We discussed a lot of things about different sectors. I feel like I can use my links and opportunities to invest in Zimbabwe," Gyan said.

"I feel like we can explore different areas like immunisation, pandemics, all the killer diseases. There are several opportunities.

"Honestly I feel like I am ready (to invest). I love the country. When I was invited, I was happy because this is my first time to be in Zimbabwe."

The former Black Stars skipper, who is estimated to have a net worth of over US$40 million, said African footballers who have made it big playing in lucrative leagues ought to use links they would have created to plough back to the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As African footballers, we need to use the links that we have created playing football all over the world to invest back in our countries," he said.

"Using icons is the way to go.

"So, we need to do the legit thing to ensure that our people benefit.

"We had a very successful meeting with (President Mnangagwa). I was very happy as we got to discuss ways, we can explore sports development not only in Zimbabwe but across the African continent."

He said that Africans were a talented lot but there is every need to develop proper infrastructure to aid the perfection of the young players.

"If we mentor our kids the right way we have a chance to do well.

"I think the issue is more about our infrastructure. We have to start from the grassroots and be patient.

"We need more infrastructure like what is happening in Europe."

Although he started his professional career around 2003, Gyan rose to global prominence with his prolific performance at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He was an inspirational figure in the only African team to progress furthest in the football show-piece.

But the former striker was unfortunate to miss a penalty that should have eliminated Uruguay and propelled Ghana to the semi-finals of the fiesta in extra time of the two teams' quarter-final duel.

As fate would have it, Uruguay went on to win the match in the penalty shoot-out where Gyan converted his.