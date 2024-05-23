Zimbabwe: Maruwa Starts Shift in Gweru

There is little time to settle for Herbert "Jompano" Maruwa, who plunges into battle against a formidable side, just two days after starting official duties at TelOne.

The former Black Rhinos, Dynamos, and Harare City coach will be in charge of the Midlands-based side against 2015 champions Chicken Inn, in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Bata this afternoon.

Maruwa replaced veteran Tendai Chikuni, who was relieved of his duties last week and started working with his new club on Monday.

He takes over a team that is win-less in the last seven rounds, during which they have lost four times and drawn in three outings.

TelOne last won a league match on April 7 when they edged Hwange 1-0 at the Colliery.

They are now 16th on the 18-team log table.

And Maruwa fully acknowledges the task at hand.

"I am happy to be the coach at a Midlands-based team and I was received well here," Maruwa said.

"I started training the team on Monday and just two days later we are playing Chicken Inn.

"It's a demanding assignment and the boys are going to work extra hard."

Chicken Inn are fresh from a morale-boosting and impressive 3-2 triumph over expensively assembled Simba Bhora at Luveve.

They are unbeaten in their last three matches and are now fourth on the table with 20 points.

Maruwa has some respect for the Gamecocks.

"Chicken Inn are a very good side and they have an experienced coach in Joey Antipas.

"This is my first game in charge and it's a new environment but I need to quickly settle down.

"I expect the boys to quickly adjust to the way I want them to play, having trained with them for only two days.

"I can only ask for their commitment and try to boost their confidence. But as a coach I am ready for the challenge," added Maruwa.

The youthful coach has what looks like an onerous task of lifting TelOne from the mud.

His team have managed just 11 points from 12 games.