Zimbabwe: African Museum to Tell Continent's True Story

Head of delegation of the visiting military officers from Nigeria, who are part of the Senior Course Number 46 at the Zimbabwe Staff College, Air Commodore Abdul Audu, has hailed the construction of the Museum of African Liberation in Zimbabwe, saying it will help tell the true African story.

Air Commodore Audu said the museum will ensure that the African story is institutionalised, preserved, promoted and can never be destroyed by anybody.

"When we came to visit the museum, we were expecting to see some very old structures, I did not think there is something big like this which tells the true story of Africa.

"The construction of the Museum is a noble idea and it is my desire to see the project come to fruition," he said.

The Museum of African Liberation is vital for the continent as it recognises and honours Africa's founding fathers and their contribution to the establishment of the Organisation African Unity, now the African Union.

"For us it's a story which we are going to take home as much as possible. We will try to give an input into your vision. The students will learn one or two things from this museum. This is basically about good governance in Africa, the project is beneficial to the continent," said Air Commodore Audu.

The delegation was shown some liberation artefacts belonging to several liberation icons among them former Vice Presidents Simon Muzenda, Joshua Nkomo, Joseph Msika, liberation icons Cdes Josiah Tongogara, Leopold Takawira among others.

The monument is a dedication to all fallen heroes of the continent's liberation wars.

The museum, now known as Liberation City, is envisaged to accommodate a host of facilities including the museum itself, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces exhibition park, a five-star hotel and a shopping mall.

On Monday, the delegation toured the National Heroes Acre, where Air Commodore Audu laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.