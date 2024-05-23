Somalia: Southwest State MP Ibrahim Abdi Abdirahman Assassinated in Mogadishu

23 May 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, Ibrahim Abdi Abdirahman, a Member of Parliament for the South West Regional State of Somalia, was fatally shot in a targeted assassination. The attack took place in the Wadajir District of Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia.

The assailants, suspected to be members of the militant group Al-Shabaab, used pistols in the attack. The assassination has sent shockwaves through the region, with Southwest State leader Laftagareen strongly condemning the killing of the lawmaker.

Ibrahim Abdi Abdirahman was a prominent figure in the South West Regional State, known for his dedication to public service and his efforts to bring about positive change in his community. His death is a significant loss to the region and to Somalia as a whole.

The incident has once again highlighted the ongoing security challenges in Somalia, particularly in Mogadishu, where targeted assassinations and attacks by militant groups are not uncommon. The Somali government and international partners have been working to improve security and stability in the country, but challenges remain.

As of now, no group or entity has officially taken responsibility for the attack. The Somali government has pledged to investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

The death of Ibrahim Abdi Abdirahman is a stark reminder of the risks faced by those in public service in Somalia, and the urgent need for continued efforts to improve security and stability in the country.

