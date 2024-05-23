Kenya: KQ Expects Flight Delays to Ease As Engine Components Arrive

23 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) network is gradually returning to normal after the unscheduled grounding of two of its 787 Dreamliners, which disrupted various passengers flight schedules.

In a statement, KQ confirmed that it has already received the necessary engine components for one of their affected aircraft and that it will be back in operation within the next 24 hours.

"Today, we are pleased to announce that we have received the necessary engine components for one of the affected aircraft. As a result, we anticipate having it back in operation within the next 24 hours," KQ stated.

On Sunday, the airline issued an update regarding disruptions to its flight schedules after it was forced to ground its two-passenger aircraft.

It stated that the grounding was caused by constraints in the delivery of engines and crucial engine components and the unavailability of its flight crew for some of the regional flights.

KQ said it was forced to re-adjust its network accordingly and speed up the recovery of the grounded aircraft, pleading with the affected passengers to be patient as it works to resolve its network to ensure safety.

"Over the past few days, our dedicated teams have worked tirelessly to readjust our network and schedules. We have also communicated with passengers who were impacted by these changes. Rest assured that we are exerting every effort to swiftly and efficiently resolve this issue. Your safety and well-being, along with that of our crew, remain our unwavering top priority," it assured.

The airline revealed that the situation affecting its aircraft was beyond their control, but soon operations will return to normalcy.

"We understand the importance of your travel plans and the expectation of a seamless, hassle-free experience when you choose to fly with us. Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control led to this disruption, and for that, we sincerely apologize," it added.

