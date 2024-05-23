Zimbabwe: National Gallery of Zimbabwe Earns Global Recognition

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ), that hosted two "Songs From A Room" (Sofar) concerts, last October and February this year, has been recognised as one of its "most historic venues" in the world.

The venue was selected from 450 cities worldwide.

NGZ executive director, Raphael Chikukwa said his organisation was elated by the news.

"This means a lot to us, particularly Khumbulani Muleya, who is the brains behind Sofar sounds concert.

"This is a true partnership that brings fruits to one of the top institutions in Africa. It's worth celebrating, it means we are contributing to the art world and our contribution is being noticed," said Chikukwa.

Confirming the latest development, City Lead and Primary Curator, Muleya, said he was excited with the recognition, which will put the country on the global map.

"We are so happy to share the news that one of our beloved Zimbabwean art institutions, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, was named among 10 of Sofar's most historic venues in the world, joining some of the world's most iconic buildings that have hosted intimate concerts in countries such as the US, Portugal, and the United Kingdom," he said.

"The aim is to leverage the platform to promote artists and domestic leisure tourism, specifically highlighting locations around Harare."

"Our platform has the potential to play a role in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) programming, that is spearheaded by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA)."

Muleya, said the October gig featured Hope Masike, Cingi, Trust Samende and King Billius, while the February concert was a first-anniversary celebration that was graced by Nonny Muhoni, Tina Watyoka, Meet Luminous and AneUnhu.

"Sofar is a global community of music curators and artists, putting together intimate live music shows in unique spaces in over 450 cities across the world, including Harare," he said.

"Shows are hosted in places such as galleries, restaurants, building rooftops, private residencies and other non-traditional venues.

"Some of Sofar's most historic venues that were listed alongside NGZ include Arlington Street Church and Boston Harbor Distillery (Boston, US), The Rookery and Garfield Park Conservatory (Chicago, US), Hall des Lumières and City Winery at the Grand Central Terminal (New York City), São Bento Railway Station and Fortaleza da Luz (Portugal), Westminster Abbey, St John's at Smith Square and Bristol Old Vic (United Kingdom)."

He added that the iconic gallery was not only listed as one of Sofar's most historic sites but was also named among Sofar, "Global's Most Exciting Venues". It joins some of the most amazing global spaces: Museum of Pop Culture and MV Skansonia in Seattle (US), FUJIFILM House of Photography, London (UK), Boston Figurative Arts Center, Boston (US), The Stereo and Bike Shed, London (UK).

Meanwhile, Old Rock Space in Borrowdale, Harare, which hosted an all-women Sofar Harare line-up in celebration of Women's Month, was named among some of the unique spaces to host a Sofar concert, after hosting the Sofar Harare 10th edition in March in a disused swimming pool that was transformed into an entertainment area.

"Other unique locations include the Media Library of the French Institute of Mauritius, a Mauritius-based cultural hub. The global list also includes the Swedish and French embassies in Ankara, TÜrkey; Ocean Plant, a mixed-use building in San Francisco, US; a penthouse in Manhattan, New York, with a direct view of the Statue of Liberty; and a tennis court in Cancún, Mexico."

"The spotlight was also cast on waterfront venues that stand out throughout the international music network, such as MV Skansonia, which, according to www.sofarsounds.com, is a boat that was built nearly 100 years ago," explained Muleya.