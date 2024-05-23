Zimbabwe: Armed Robber Nabbed

One of the suspected armed robbers who broke into Newcastle Group of Schools in Harare and got away with electrical gadgets worth US$2 500 appeared in court yesterday facing armed robbery charges.

Batsirai Chinagina (34) pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa who remanded him in custody to June 13 for routine remand pending finalisation of investigations.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court since he is facing a serious offence.

The court heard that on May 8, 2024, Chinagina and his accomplices went to the school armed with unidentified pistols, and knives.

Whilst inside the school premises, Chinagina opened Courage Giwa's bedroom and produced an unidentified pistol and pointed it at him.

The suspected armed robbers tied Giwa's legs and hands with electric cables then left him under guard in his room.

The other accused persons went to the parking area where they rounded up other complainants and forced them to march to Giwa's residence.

The court documents state that the suspected robbers left the complainants under guard whilst they went to the school administration block.

On their way to the administration block, the court heard, Chinagina fired two shots into the air.

The gang, allegedly used iron bars to force the main door open and gained entry.

They broke into several offices, looking for money but could not find anything.

The accused persons allegedly vandalised the block's ceiling then went to the Senior School where they broke into the storeroom and again found nothing of value.

They then returned to Giwa's residence where they stole electrical gadgets worth US$2 500 including 3 x 43 volts car batteries and cellphones.