Zimbabwe: President to Launch Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme At Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre

Cabinet considered and approved the proposed Policy Framework for Government Shareholding/Equity in Public-Private Partnerships, which was presented by the Honourable Vice President, Dr Gen (Rtd) C.G.D.N. Chiwenga.

Since the inception of the Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra, there has been an increase in private sector players who wish to partner and do business with Government and Government-owned public enterprises in the rehabilitation of all major roads, railways and other related infrastructure. The policy framework by Government, therefore, will guide private sector participation in Public-Private Partnerships as prescribed under the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Act [Chapter 14:38] and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23]. The objective of the policy framework is to ensure value for money and to safeguard the national interest.

The policy framework provides guidelines for categories of projects,namely:

Public-Private Partnerships for Infrastructure Development;

Public-Private Partnerships for Commercial Purposes;

Public-Private Partnerships where Government holds an Asset; and

Non-Performing Public-Private Partnership Projects.

Public-Private Partnerships for Infrastructure Development are social or service projects such as roads, railways and border posts, where the asset remains with Government. Revenue sharing arrangements under this category should be at least 30 percent minimum and Government should be represented in the Management Committee.

Public-Private Partnerships for Commercial Purposes are when a commercial Government-owned company enters into a commercial arrangement with a private investor for profit purposes. The partnership will be implemented through the establishment of a Special Purpose Vehicle, with Government having a minimum of 26 percent equity shareholding.

In Public-Private Partnerships where Government holds an asset such as land, a mining claim or national parks, the State's equity shareholding shall be a minimum of 26 percent. A Joint Venture Agreement will be entered into with the private investor.

Non-performing Public-Private Partnerships will be assessed for viability or non-viability, with the viable ones being re-negotiated, while non-viable ones will be recommended for termination.

Going forward, all Public-Private Partnerships will be guided by the policy framework and a manual subsequently issued.

PROPOSED PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP PROJECT BETWEEN THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT AND ZWANE ENTERPRISES (PRIVATE) LIMITED FOR THE UPGRADING,

CONSTRUCTION AND TOLLING OF THE OLD GWANDA ROAD

Cabinet considered and approved the proposed Public-Private-Partnership between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Zwane Enterprises (Private) Limited for the upgrading, construction and tolling of the Old Gwanda Road, as presented by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Honourable Mthuli Ncube as the Chairperson of the Public Private Partnership Committee.

Zwane Enterprises (Private) Limited, a Zimbabwe incorporated company, will upgrade and construct the 120 kilometres Old Gwanda Road from Bulawayo City, through Matobo to Gwanda. Old Gwanda Road reduces the distance between Bulawayo and Gwanda by 6 kilometres, compared to the existing Bulawayo to Gwanda via Esigodini, Mbalabala, and Colleen Bawn.

The company will undertake the project through a Build-Operate-Transfer arrangement. Construction of the road is expected to be completed in 12 months at a cost of US$110 million. Zwane Enterprises will fully finance the project, and will recoup its investment through tolling points along the road.

LAUNCH OF THE YOUTH SERVICE IN ZIMBABWE PROGRAMME

Cabinet received the Report on the Launch of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme which was presented by Honourable Vice President, Col (Rtd.) K.C.D. Mohadi, as the Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

The Launch of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme will take place at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in the Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe District of Mashonaland East Province on 24 May, 2024. Running under the theme, "Empower Youth: Secure the Future", the event will be graced by His Excellency the President, Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa who will deliver the Keynote Address as well as launch the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme. The Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme will help mould the young people into patriotic citizens and hence able leaders. It is a Programme that should be embraced and supported by all Zimbabweans as it will inculcate values of Ubuntu/Unhu, patriotism and leadership to the country's youthful population.

Over thirty thousand (30 000) youths drawn from Mashonaland East Province and delegates from other provinces are expected to attend the Launch. Youths from across the country will have an opportunity to interface with the President during the Launch and interact with Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies and private sector players who will be exhibiting.

The Youth Empowerment Forum, which will run on sidelines of the launch is being introduced to achieve the following set objectives:

to provide a platform for the President of Zimbabwe to engage with the youth;

to identify and unlock the socio-economic potential of youths through building the capacity of young people;

to identify and unlock socio-economic opportunities for youths by engaging policy makers in key sectors of the economy to harness the youth dividend towards achievement of Vision 2030; and

to increase awareness, commitment and investment in youth development initiatives, programmes and projects.

The youths of Zimbabwe are urged to take advantage of these Government initiatives to better create employment. The Youth Empowerment Forum will be rolled out in all the country's ten provinces.

REVIEW OF THE 2024 CHILDREN'S PARTY AND 44TH INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS

Cabinet considered and approved the Review of the 2024 Children's Party and 44th Independence Day Celebrations, which was presented by the Honourable Vice President Col (Rtd.) K.C.D. Mohadi, as the Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

Cabinet noted that the decentralisation of the hosting of the Children's Party and Independence Day Celebrations continues to pay dividends following the successful holding of the 44th edition of the national events in Manicaland Province. A massive 78 000 people graced this year's Celebrations, which were held at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera District.

The hosting schools, Murambinda A Primary, Murambinda B Primary and Murambinda B Secondary benefited through the state of the art soccer pitch with standardised Federation of International Football Association changing rooms, and through the construction of classroom and ablution STET. Existing buildings at the three schools were also spruced up.

Furthermore, 30 business units were established, and a total of 88 boreholes were drilled in Buhera District, as part of championing the Presidential Rural Development Programme, with water being reticulated on 17 piped water schemes. Legacy orchards, were established at Murambinda A Primary and Murambinda B Secondary Schools. The orchards will serve as a demonstration plot that will contribute to the food and nutrition status of the surrounding community. In addition, 34 other schools across Manicaland Province were identified for the establishment of legacy plantations where a cumulative 44 000 trees will be planted on 51.7 hectares.

The National e-Learning Strategy will be accelerated starting with 10 schools and His Excellency the President has given direction of 1 000 computers to Manicaland Province.

Cabinet further advised that Interpretive Centres were constructed at the "Butcher Site" in Rusape and at Dzapasi National Monument, as part of the Second Republic's memorialisation of liberation war sites.

The Second Republic will continue to upgrade the respective sites in order to ensure that the country's history is preserved.

PROGRESS REPORTS ON THE FIRST 100-DAY CYCLE OF 2024

Cabinet received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the First 100-Day Cycle of 2024, as presented by the Ministers of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training; and the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Honourable Tinoda Machakaire reported progress on projects under his purview as follows:

the Vocational Training Centre strategic framework and implementation matrix was developed, and 15 modules were reviewed; awareness programmes on drug and substance abuse reached an estimated 1 377 768 youths during the 21st February 2024 National Youth Day celebrations held at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo;

iii. materials for the construction of the Kadoma Vocational Training centre have been secured and the contractor is on site;

construction of the Sivomo Vocational Training Centre is on-going;and 5 modules for the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Curriculum were successfully reviewed.

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Honourable Lovemore Matuke reported progress on projects under his purview as follows:

the 10kilometre subgrade construction of the Karoi-Binga road is 30 percent complete; regravelling of the Somgolo Road in Lupane is 26 percent complete;

iii. construction of Chadzire Bridge in Buhera is 20 percent complete;

construction of Nzoumvunda Bridge in Centenary is 96 percent complete; Muhume Bridge in Murehwa is 95 percent complete, while Kambanje Bridge in Mudzi is 5 percent complete; Makugwe Bridge in Mwenezi and Siyoka Bridge in Beitbridge are 55 percent and 10 percent complete, respectively;

vii. Mabhanana pipe drift on the Chimbandi-Chireya Road is 20 percent complete;

viii. stone pitching and repair of a spillway at Penyere Dam in Mhondoro is 30 percent complete; and

repair of a spillway at Tsopo Dam in Mutare is complete, while Gabion construction is at 50 percent of completion.

STATE SERVICE (PENSIONS) BILL

Cabinet considered and approved the State Service Pensions Bill which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi, as the Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

The State Service Pensions Bill seeks to amend the State Service Pensions

Act [Chapter 16:06], which was first enacted in July 1971. The main reason for amending the State Service Pensions Act is to reform the Public Service Pension Scheme.

Cabinet recalled that the Government Pension Fund was created in 2019 when Government adopted the Defined Benefit Scheme. The proposed legislation would consolidate implementation of the policy.

REPORT ON THE 2ND SESSION OF THE ZIMBABWE-ANGOLA JOINT PERMANENT COMMISSION ON COOPERATION (JPCC)

Cabinet received and adopted a Report on the 2nd Session of the Zimbabwe-Angola Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation, as presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable DrFredrick Shava.

The 2nd Session of the Zimbabwe-Angola Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation was held in Luanda, Angola from 13 to 16 May 2023. A total of ten Memoranda of Understanding were signed during the meeting, while the eleventh Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Aircraft Accidents and Incidents Investigation will be signed through diplomatic channels.

The two countries agreed to elevate the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) into a Bi-National Commission (BNC). As part of strengthening trade relations between the nations, Zimbabwe invited Angolan Business people to participate at the upcoming Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, and Angola in turn invited Zimbabwe to a similar exhibition in Angola called Feira International de Luanda (FILDA) that takes place every year in July.