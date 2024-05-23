Sudan: Qatar Red Crescent Discusses War Impact On Higher Education in Sudan

Port Sudan — a meeting was held, at the premises of the Ministry of Higher Education include the Minister of Higher Education Prof. Mohamed Hassan Dahab, and the Head of the Qatari Red Crescent Office in Sudan Dr. Salah Daak, to discuss the devastating effects of the war on the higher education sector and the urgent interventions required to mitigate these damages.

The Minister reviewed the impact of the war on educational institutions, explaining that 35 public universities and dozens of private universities and colleges in Khartoum, the states of Darfur, and Gezira State, were exposed to vandalism, looting, and destruction. He added that this vandalism even extended to the ministry's buildings, as the vandalism and looting included administrative buildings, lecture halls, laboratories, and equipment, in addition to student campuses. He revealed that the equipment and vehicles of these universities, in which more than 600,000six students study, were looted.

The Minister added that the Ministry has a plan and vision to resume studies and develop solutions despite the difficulties and challenges it faces.

The Minister explained that the Ministry's priorities, at this moment, are to support distance education by supporting students and teaching staff with devices and establishing the necessary electronic platforms for this matter, and to support the infrastructure and prepare halls and buildings to accommodate the academic activities of universities, in addition to opening horizons for cooperation with Qatari educational institutions through the two the Ministries of Higher Education in both countries.

The Minister of Higher Education appreciated the remarkable contributions of the State of Qatar in supporting Sudan, pointing to the distinguished relations between the two countries and the humanitarian role played by the Qatar Red Crescent in alleviating the effects of the war on those affected. Dr. Salah Daak, Head of the Qatar Red Crescent Office in, Sudan expressed his regret for the devastation that occurred in the educational institutions, adding that this meeting comes as a continuation of the work of the Qatar Red Crescent in assessing the effects of the war on various sectors in Sudan, and discussing ways to mitigate its damage in coordination with concerned authorities to get acquainted with their views and visions on the conditions resulting from the war and its effects. He pledged to discuss the needs addressed by the minister with donors. BH/BH