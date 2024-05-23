Sudan: TSC President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Offers Condolences to Karama Battle Martyrs of Shandi Sector

Al-Matma — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan offered on Tuesday his condolences to the family of the martyr, First Lieutenant (Rtd) Muhammad Siddiq in the Al-Bawalid area in Al-Matma Locality, who was martyred in the Battle of Al-Karama, offering himself to defend territory and honor.

The martyr Muhammad Siddiq was one of the first officers to respond to the nation's call and join the ranks of the national epic against the bastards of the rebellion.

The deceased was also a model of redemption, sacrifice, and steadfastness for the pride and dignity of the nation.

He was captured and liquidated treacherously by the terrorist Rapid Support militia, in clear violation of the traditions and customs of the Sudanese people, and a clear violation of the conventions of international and humanitarian law that guarantee full rights to prisoners of war.

President of the Sovereignty Council also visited the families of the martyrs, Major Police Naem Muhammad Abdul-Rahman and Major Abdullah Attar.

His Excellency also visited the armed struggle movements that are fighting with the armed forces in their positions on the front lines and had offered condolences on their martyrs who were martyred in the Battle of Karama, Shindi sector, in appreciation of the great sacrifices they made for the sake of the security and stability of Sudan. BH/BH