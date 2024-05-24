Rwanda: Prosecution Seeks Two-Year Sentence for Former MP Barikana

Prosecution requested Nyarugenge Primary Court to hand a two-year jail sentence to former lawmaker Eugene Balikana who is accused of possessing firearms illegally.

According to the prosecution, he was found in possession of one grenade and a magazine of an AK47 submachine gun. He was detained on May 11, after resigning from his parliamentary duties.

During the hearing on May 23, Barikana pleaded guilty and explained to court that during his time as prefect of Kibungu Prefecture, now part of Eastern Province, he lived with soldiers assigned to protect him. Barikana disclosed that the soldiers guarding him had a house where they lived and kept their clothes in a closet along with all their belongings. He claimed that he was unaware that the weapons were still in there and suspected that the soldiers may have left them in the closet in the past.

The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on May 29.