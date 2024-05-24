Zimbabwe: Dembare Fans Protest Against Mangombe

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos................. (2) 2

Arenel Movers........ (0) 1

DYNAMOS supporters, stung by the slow start to the season and the apparent breakdown of relations with coach Genesis Mangombe, brought placards to Rufaro and staged protests against the coach despite the win over new boys Arenel Movers.

Mangombe came face to face with the downside of coaching the Harare giants as supporters chanted derogatory songs and called for his ouster during and after the game.

That Dynamos were winning for the first time after a winless run over four games did not stop the enraged fans from barricading the main exit, demanding the coach's sacking.

Captain Emmanuel Jalai managed to buy the fans' loyalty for a moment with a fortuitous 15th-minute strike while Namibia forward Sadney Uri-Khob added to the tally with his first goal in DeMbare colours about seven minutes later.

Arenel Movers, however, gave the giants a scare after late second-half substitute Adonice Ngwenya headed home from close range in the 89th minute from a cross by Grey Kufandada.

Nyoni had barely been two minutes on the pitch after replacing Brian Jaravaza.

Dynamos had to defend their lives to bag the maximum points.

But the Glamour Boys' supporters were not satisfied. They expressed their disenchantment with coach Mangombe whose leaked audio criticising the fans is believed to have provoked the vitriolic bacķlash.

The fans demonstrated their anger by waving placards with messages directed to the coach.

The placards were taken out the moment the referee blew his whistle to kick off the match and, as if on cue, the Vietnam stand suddenly erupted into the ominous song "Paumire pakaoma", which can be loosely translated to "the coach is caught up in a complicated position".

Some of the messages on the placards read "12 games, 2 wins", "Taneta kurova dzakabva kuD1" and "Paumire pakaoma".

Some of the anger stems from the fact that Dynamos have only managed to collect maximum points against newly-promoted sides TelOne, Bikita Minerals and TelOne while they are also set to benefit another set of points from the abandoned game against Chegutu Pirates.

The placards were later withdrawn but the fans were not convinced, especially after the new boys gave the giants a huge scare later on following an 89th minute goal from substitute Nyoni.

A sizeable number of fans continued to chant songs denouncing the coach long after the final whistle.

Teams:

Dynamos: Martin Mapisa, Emmanuel Jalai, Shadreck Nyahwa, Donald Dzvinyai, Kevin Moyo, Donald Mudadi (E. Ilunga, 50th min), Nomore Chinyerere, Frederick Ansa-Botchway (T. Magwaza, 53rd min), Emmanuel Ziocha (F. Alick, 76th min) Emmanuel Paga, Sadney Uri-Khob (A. Mandinyenya, 76th min)

Arenel Movers: Aron Ngwenya, Brian Gijimani, Timothy January, Arthur Ndlovu, Brian Javaraza (A. Nyoni, 88th min), Crispen Machisa (J. Sibanda, 60th min), Grey Kufandada, Cedric Chinomona, Grant Chigwenhese, Kudzaishe Dzingwe, Brian Ngwenya (T. Banda, 71st min)