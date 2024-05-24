South Africa: Johannesburg EMS Warns Attacks Impacting Response Times - South African News Briefs - May 24, 2024

Attacks on EMS Staff Hinder Service Delivery in Johannesburg

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has warned that attacks on its staff affect service delivery and response times, following an incident where a firefighter was hijacked and assaulted while on duty, reports News24. The EMS officer was assaulted and dropped off in Meyerton in the Vaal Triangle. The white Impendulo Nissan Combi was taken by the hijackers. Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the firefighter was traumatized and would need time to recover at home while being offered the necessary support. Mulaudzi called on residents of communities to allow EMS staff to do their work without fear.

Dudu Myeni's Corruption Trial Postponed Due to Ill Health



Former President Jacob Zuma's confidante and former SAA board chairperson, Dudu Myeni, had her corruption case postponed to November 21, 2024, due to her ill health, reports IOL. Myeni was arrested in September 2023 along with former Sondolo IT Director, Trevor Mathenjwa over charges linked to Bosasa corruption amounting to R300,000. Both are out on R10,000 bail. Myeni allegedly received R300,000 in bribes regularly, dodged the Commission, and chose silence over self-incrimination.

Nqaba Bhanga Rejoins Ruling Party, Pledges Support

After years of vocally criticizing, opposing, and contesting the African National Congress - initially with Cope and subsequently with the Democratic Alliance - Nqaba Bhanga has again shifted political gears and rejoined the ANC, reports News24. Bhanga has rejoined the ANC, six months after his DA membership was terminated for calling Helen Zille "racist". Bhanga pledged to campaign for the ANC in the Eastern Cape, citing organizational renewal and the work done over the past 30 years. News24 reports that Bhanga's decision was influenced by the anticipated departure of Jacob Zuma and his belief in the renewed direction of the ANC. Bhanga has consistently maintained that Zuma's election as president, at the Polokwane conference in 2007, was a misstep, which initially prompted his departure from the party.

