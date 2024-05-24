Tanzania: 11 Dead As Mtibwa Factory Boiler Explodes

Eleven people have been confirmed dead and two others severely wounded after the boiler at the Mtibwa sugar factory in Morogoro exploded earlier on Thursday.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Alex Mkama confirmed that the incident occurred when factory workers were on production at the Turiani-based factory.

"The explosion happened around 1 am, Thursday midnight killing foreigners among other workers," he said.

The deceased include nationals from Brazil, India, Kenya and China.

Morogoro Region Fire and Rescue Service Commander, Shaban Marugujo said they are yet to locate the source of the explosion at the factory.