Tanzania: 11 Dead As Mtibwa Factory Boiler Explodes

23 May 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Eleven people have been confirmed dead and two others severely wounded after the boiler at the Mtibwa sugar factory in Morogoro exploded earlier on Thursday.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Alex Mkama confirmed that the incident occurred when factory workers were on production at the Turiani-based factory.

ALSO READ: Sugar board warns traders against arbitrary price hike

"The explosion happened around 1 am, Thursday midnight killing foreigners among other workers," he said.

The deceased include nationals from Brazil, India, Kenya and China.

Morogoro Region Fire and Rescue Service Commander, Shaban Marugujo said they are yet to locate the source of the explosion at the factory.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.