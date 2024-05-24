Eswatini: Greenpeace Africa Applauds Eswatini's Bold Move to Ban Single-Use Plastic Carrier Bags

press release

Greenpeace Africa commends the Kingdom of Eswatini for its bold and progressive decision to ban all single-use plastic carrier bags effective December 1, 2024. This landmark move, announced on Wednesday by Eswatini's Minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Jane Simelane, marks a significant step towards addressing plastic pollution in Africa as well as protecting our environment, public health, and the wellbeing of future generations.

Hellen Kahaso Dena, Greenpeace Africa's Pan Africa Plastics Project Lead said,

"Eswatini's ban on single-use plastic carrier bags is a groundbreaking victory for our environment and a testament to the nation's commitment to a plastic-free future. We commend Minister Simelane and the government of Eswatini for their leadership in the fight against plastic pollution in Africa"

Dena urged the Ministry of Tourism and Environmental Affairs to ensure strict enforcement of the ban and to incentivise manufacturers and producers to adopt affordable, circular, and sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics.

"The success of this ban will depend on robust enforcement and support for businesses to transition to sustainable practices. We call on the government to work closely with stakeholders to ensure a smooth and effective implementation," added Dena.

Greenpeace Africa believes that a plastic-free future is possible in Africa through strong government action, cooperation across borders, and a commitment to the Global Plastics Treaty currently under negotiation.

Eswatini's bold move demonstrates that African nations can take decisive action to address the global plastic crisis. Greenpeace Africa encourages other African nations to follow suit and embrace a future free from the devastating impacts of plastic pollution.