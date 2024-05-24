South Africa: DA Leader Steenhuisen Takes to the Ground in Home Province

DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen enjoyed a day of on-the-ground campaigning in Ntuzuma and Reservoir Hills, eThekwini as the party intensifies its final push for votes in KwaZulu-Natal, one of the provinces which is likely to be run by a new coalition government after the 2024 General Election. Steenhuisen enjoyed a warm reception from the communities of his hometown, listening to the concerns of residents forgotten by the ANC and hopeful for a new future from a provincial coalition government with the DA at its core.