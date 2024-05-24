Sudan: Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Heads to Eritrea

23 May 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malek Aggar, left Thursday for the Eritrean capital, Asmara, on a number of days official visit to participate in the celebration of Eritrea's National Day, accompanied by the acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil.

TSC Vice President was seen off at Port Sudan International Airport by a number of ministers and state officials.

During the visit, His Excellency will hold talks with Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki, on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them further, in addition to the developments of the current war and its impact on the regional and international environment.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.