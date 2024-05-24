Sudan: Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Heads to Eritrea

Port Sudan — Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malek Aggar, left Thursday for the Eritrean capital, Asmara, on a number of days official visit to participate in the celebration of Eritrea's National Day, accompanied by the acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil.

TSC Vice President was seen off at Port Sudan International Airport by a number of ministers and state officials.

During the visit, His Excellency will hold talks with Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki, on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them further, in addition to the developments of the current war and its impact on the regional and international environment.