Zimbabwe On Track to Meet Malabo Declaration Targets

Zimbabwe has made tremendous strides to improve agricultural production in line with the Malabo Declaration targets that were set in 2014.

The Malabo Declaration says each country should set aside 10 percent of its budget allocation for agriculture.

Various initiatives such as borehole drilling, irrigation development, dams construction and the Pfumvudza programme were put in place in Zimbabwe to climate proof agriculture and ensure food security.

Speaking on the sidelines of a workshop, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri said Zimbabwe is making strides in funding the agricultural sector.

He, however, said more funding should be channelled towards agricultural research to respond to challenges in the sector.

Prof Jiri also said the country should promote rural industrialisation to ensure development.

"Our country has done so much in achieving 10 percent of the budget allocation for agriculture. This means we are able to respond well to agricultural issues.

"Rural industrialisation is crucial because it will lead to rural development. Agriculture should be established as a business at household and village level. This will sustain transformation that leaves no household or village behind, while rebuilding agriculture at every plot, farm and value chain," he said.

Prof Jiri said the country is cognisant of issues that need to be addressed, including enhancing access to agricultural technology, reducing post-harvest losses and improving social protection.

He also said there is need to support the adoption of the Zimbabwe Commodity Exchange to improve price discovery in agricultural commodity markets.

Centre for Coordination of Agricultural Research and Development for Southern Africa (CCARDESA) Coordinator, Mr Baitsi Podisi said efforts are being made to ensure that African countries meet the Malabo Declaration targets.

He also said a number of countries have put in place strategies to ensure food security.