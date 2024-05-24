Namibian Police to Launch Campaign to Improve Tourist Safety

The Namibian Police are set to launch a campaign aimed at making Namibia a safer and more desirable tourism destination for all visitors.

Speaking to The Namibian on Thursday, deputy commissioner Robert Grellmann said the idea is to raise awareness of safety issues with tourists at all points of entry into the country.

Grellmann highlighted that many tourists fall prey to "corrupt police officers", a practice the campaign aims to curb.

"Corruption from police officers is unfortunately a bit of a hiccup we have at the moment and we are working on a bigger solution, but for now, we want tourists to be informed on what their rights are on the occasion they are stopped," Grellmann said.

The campaign aims to ensure tourists feel safe while visiting the country, he added.

According to Grellmann, discussions have been ongoing since last year.

"Our plan was to implement this project from 1 June 2024, but that is not a fixed date, we may have to hold it back for a bit, as there are still a lot of logistics to be discussed."

Recent reports reveal that Namibia has embarked on a national tourist safety awareness campaign, as the tourism industry is an important economic sector for the country.