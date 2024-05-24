South Africa: 'The Year is 2044 and Anele is Still Giving Content from her 40th'

24 May 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Radio personality Anele Mdoda may have celebrated her 40th birthday last week, but she's still serving her fans content from her Vanity Fair-inspired party.

Anele's showbiz pals were treated to a memorable occasion, including a high-octane performance by Anele herself as a tribute to her idol Beyonce.

But the festivities didn't stop there. The award-winning radio host took her guests on a musical-filled journey and was joined by dancers on the stage for her favourite song Vuma Dlozi.

"Vuma Dlozi Lami is my favourite song in the entire world," shared the mom of one on social media. "So I say imma perform it at my 40th."

Taking to her X account, Anele produced another set of photos from her party, stating: "Even me guys I don't know when I will be done posting."

She joked: "The year is 2044 and Anele is still giving content from her 40th."

Her fans were quick to encourage her to continue posting party pics, with one online user taking a cheeky swipe at her, saying: "We don't mind you posting coz akere you didn't invite us..."

Another asked: Why did we not get The road to Anele's 40th birthday like the whole week I've been waiting for the juice."

The host of Anele and The Club on 947 got the opportunity to interview her favourites on the Grammy red carpet this year.

On Trevor Noah hosting the awards and Tyla winning her first Grammy, Anele said: "Something is happening with South Africa guys, we can't stop winning... It is just a lovely time to be able to fly our flag that high."

