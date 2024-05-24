South Africa: New Showmax Original Series Empini Gets Mixed Reviews

Showmax has just released the first two episodes of Empini, an action-packed drama set in the dangerous world of private security.

The series is directed by Eric Mogale, a two-time Best Director winner at the SAFTAs for Rhythm City. Eric also directed The Wife, Showmax's most-watched series ever.

Starring multiple-award winner Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and three-time SAFTA winner Siyabonga Thwala, the expectations were high when the streaming platform announced the series debut date last month.

When asked what he wanted fans to take away after watching the first episode, Eric said, "People are going to be intrigued; the first episode hints at the fact that there is a lot of secrecy and mystery in this world.

"As the storyline progresses, there are a lot of damning secrets that are going to be revealed and that is something viewers will look forward to finding out."

Now that the first two episodes are available to stream on Showmax, viewers took to X to share their first impressions.

"#empini has a cool premise, lovely two leads and interesting world of story but I don't think the first two episodes did a great job at selling the story and action tropes but it's early days and the team is still cooking and all the best to them," commented Etv executive producer Thabang Phetla.

"So is this Empini Showmax series new? It seems interesting.. just wish the production quality was higher in terms of cinematography...," noted Namibian DJ and actress Kiki.

However, some fans were hooked from the get-go, with @thee_lolly writing: "The only crap thing about Empini is that they only put 2 episodes on...I need to watch all of it at once! I can't live without it!!!"

Two new episodes of Empini are available to stream on Showmax every Thursday until November 2024.