Kenya: Raila Heads to UK for Keynote Address At Oxford University

24 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Azimio leader Raila Odinga has departed for the United Kingdom to deliver a keynote address at the University of Oxford following an invitation by the Oxford Africa Society.

Odinga left the country on Thursday morning, as confirmed by his spokesperson Dennis Onyango.

In his statement, Onyango said, "Africa's trajectory of resilience and renewal, offering insights from his extensive experience in public service and advocacy," will be the central theme of Odinga's address. The former Prime Minister will also discuss his bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship during his speech.

Odinga's keynote will cover crucial themes such as political stability, economic growth, equity, democracy, and social cohesion. He will highlight stories of resilience and renewal from various parts of Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on the continent's future.

Odinga will be joined at the event by Prof. Makau Mutua, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and Nyando MP Jared Okello.

The address at Oxford University is expected to be a significant platform for Odinga to share his vision and insights on Africa's development, leveraging his vast experience in public service and his commitment to the continent's progress.

