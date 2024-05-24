Namibia: TransNamib Workers Arrested for Fuel Theft

Erongo police spokesperson chief inspector Ileni Shapumba has confirmed the investigation of a case against two TransNamib employees arrested two weeks ago for stealing fuel from a company train.

The two allegedly pumped 20 000 litres of fuel out of one of TransNamib's trains between Walvis Bay and Arandis.

According to sources close to the matter, the two pumped the fuel using a generator, which resulted in an explosion that burned one of the suspects' trucks and later led to their arrest.

"The train driver stopped between Walvis Bay and Arandis. They were in contact with the lorry. They filled up about 10 containers with about 20 000 litres, but they made use of the generator and the pump to fill up one truck. When they started with the second truck, the generator burned the trucks. It was only the truck that burned, not the train," the source says.