Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Lays Foundation Stone for Vic Falls Cricket Stadium

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, Thursday laid the foundation stone, marking the commencement of construction of the Victoria Falls cricket stadium.

Mnangagwa was accompanied by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Named Mosi- oa- Tunya International Cricket Stadium, the facility will be one of the stadium which will be used for the 2026 and 2027 World Cups which Zimbabwe is jointly hosting with South Africa and Namibia.

"Zimbabwe is honoured and remains ready to proudly host the 2026 cricket World Cup.

"The proposed cricket stadium is one of the priority projects that will be pursued with urgency as we develop, expand and improve our national integrated infrastructure," said Mnangagwa.

Government during a cabinet briefing last week revealed that it is targeting to complete the stadium's construction by August 2025.

The stadium is expected to be a multi-sport facility which will cater for other sporting disciplines like rugby, hockey and netball.

"This project is most welcome as it will enhance the rich natural heritage associated with our premium resort city.

"The location of this stadium in this city will undoubtedly contribute to the speedy attainment of tourism sector targets towards our national development aspirations as outlined in the National Development Strategy Vision 2030," added Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe will co-host the Under 19 men's cricket World Cup in 2026 with Namibia before it jointly hosts the 2027 men's cricket World Cup with Namibia and South Africa.

Mosi-oa- Tunya cricket ground will be the first international standard cricket ground to be owned by Zimbabwe Cricket.

The Harare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club used to host international games are not owned by Zimbabwe Cricket.