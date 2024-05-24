South Africa: Bringing Govt Services Closer to Communities

24 May 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy Minister in The Presidency Kenny Morolong will launch the Loeriesfontein Thusong Service Centre in the Hantam Local Municipality in the Northern Cape on Friday.

The launch of this Thusong Centre will bring government services and information closer to the people of Loeriesfontein.

The establishment of Loeriesfontein Thusong Service Centre is one of the initiatives made possible through the private partnerships established between the Northern Cape Office of the Premier, Loeriesfontein 2 and Khobab Wind Farm and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

To date, there are 197 Thusong Service Centres countywide and 121 of those are fully operational and have thus far reached approximately five million beneficiaries every year.

The launch of the Thusong Centre takes place against the backdrop of the country's commemoration of 30 years of freedom under the theme: "30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth".

The Deputy Minister will be accompanied by the Mayor of Namakwa District Municipality, Mervyn Cloete and the Mayor of Hantam Local Municipality, Koos Alexander.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.