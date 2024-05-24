South Africa: Bringing Govt Services Closer to Communities

Deputy Minister in The Presidency Kenny Morolong will launch the Loeriesfontein Thusong Service Centre in the Hantam Local Municipality in the Northern Cape on Friday.

The launch of this Thusong Centre will bring government services and information closer to the people of Loeriesfontein.

The establishment of Loeriesfontein Thusong Service Centre is one of the initiatives made possible through the private partnerships established between the Northern Cape Office of the Premier, Loeriesfontein 2 and Khobab Wind Farm and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

To date, there are 197 Thusong Service Centres countywide and 121 of those are fully operational and have thus far reached approximately five million beneficiaries every year.

The launch of the Thusong Centre takes place against the backdrop of the country's commemoration of 30 years of freedom under the theme: "30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth".

The Deputy Minister will be accompanied by the Mayor of Namakwa District Municipality, Mervyn Cloete and the Mayor of Hantam Local Municipality, Koos Alexander.