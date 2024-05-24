Kenya: President Ruto Launches Plan to Revamp Nairobi

Nairobi — President William Ruto has launched a plan that will tackle the economic growth challenges related to urban land use and transport planning in the Nairobi metropolitan.

Referred to as the Kenya Urban Mobility and Growth Threshold Programme, the initiative aims to benefit more than 4.3 million people.

"This programme is about delivering results and unlocking greater opportunities for Kenyans," said President Ruto.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation CEO Alice Albright was present in the event that took place on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

"This is an exciting milestone in the growing partnership between Kenya and the United States," explained President Ruto.